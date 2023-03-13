KEY POINTS "Creed III" reached $101 million at the domestic box office in its second weekend

The movie has already surpassed the total gross of 2015's "Creed" with $179 million worldwide

"Creed III" marked the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who also stars in the franchise as Adonis Creed

"Creed III" continues its impressive performance at the box office, earning $101 million from North American theaters in just 10 days.

The third movie in the "Rocky" spinoff film series, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, premiered earlier this month. Domestically, it made a whopping $58.7 million in its first weekend and grossed an estimated $27.1 million in its second weekend, Variety reported.

Internationally, "Creed III" has amassed $78 million.

"Creed III" has grossed a total of $179 million globally so far, beating the first "Creed," which was released in 2015 and ended its global run with $173 million. It has not yet surpassed director Steven Caple Jr.'s "Creed II," which earned $214 million worldwide nearly five years ago.

But the boxing drama, which also marks the 36-year-old lead star's directorial debut, is expected to surpass both of its predecessors and reach at least $150 million at the domestic box office, the outlet noted.

"Creed III" introduced Jordan's character's new nemesis Damian (Jonathan Majors), who is apparently Adonis' childhood friend and a former boxing prodigy who served time in jail. Meanwhile, Adonis first appeared in 2015's "Creed" as the son of Apollo Creed, the main antagonist in Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky."

In the first and second "Creed" films, Stallone, 76, appeared as Rocky Balboa in a supporting role. "Creed III" is the first movie in the franchise that did not feature the iconic character.

Following the "Creed" franchise's massive success, fans can expect to see more content in both television and film in the near future. Unnamed sources revealed to Deadline that Jordan is currently in talks to produce various "Creed"-related projects with Amazon.

International Business Times could not independently verify the information. But the outlet noted that some conversations were still in the "exploratory stage," including an anime series connected to the "Rocky" spinoff as well as a live-action television series.

Another potential project reportedly being discussed is a plot that centers on Adonis' daughter Amara, played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent, who made her acting debut in "Creed III."

Although further details about the "Creed" universe expansion have yet to be released, a new spinoff, titled "Drago," is currently in development with MGM Studios. It will be written by Robert Lawton and will center on the Russian boxer of the same name, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, who appeared in "Rocky VI" and "Creed II" alongside his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), per Deadline.

Jordan's involvement in "Drago" is still unclear. However, the actor-turned-director told the outlet at the premiere of "Creed III" that "building the 'Creed' universe is something that I'm really excited about."