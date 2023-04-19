KEY POINTS The windiest and driest conditions are expected on the eastern part of New Mexico

San Luis Valley in Colorado may see wind gusts of up to 60 mph

Dozens of fire warnings are out in Texas and a few were issued in Oklahoma

Fire danger to remain high in several areas of New Mexico, Colorado and other neighboring states as strong, gusty winds can spread any fire that may trigger Wednesday. Multiple red flag warnings have been issued in anticipation of critical fire weather in affected areas.

"The strengthening winds and very dry ground conditions will continue to support a broad Critical Fire Weather area issued by SPC (Storm Prediction Center), with a large area of New Mexico, eastern Colorado, western Nebraska, western Kansas and parts of the OK/TX panhandles already under Red Flag Warnings," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said late Tuesday.

Two more days of critical fire weather across NM. Wednesday will see the most widespread and intense threat of rapid fire growth from any new spark. #NMwx #NMFire #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/w51pclF0Lu — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) April 18, 2023

In New Mexico, officials at the NWS Albuquerque said maximum wind gusts of up to 52 mph are possible in the village of Roy, up to 53 mph in the city of Las Vegas, San Miguel County, and up to 55 mph expected in the Clines Corners community in Torrance County. Surrounding areas may see wind gusts of anywhere between 41 mph to 49 mph.

"A three-day stretch of widespread critical fire weather conditions begins Tuesday, and peaks in intensity Wednesday. Rapid fire spread will be possible from any new spark" in New Mexico, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, as per Albuquerque Journal.

Weather officials are also expecting the windiest and driest conditions in the eastern part of the state Wednesday. Fire danger levels may be raised from high to very high, officials warned.

Over in Colorado, critical fire weather conditions are expected in the Colorado Springs area starting 11 a.m., with peak afternoon wind gusts possibly reaching up to 45 mph, KOAA News5 reported. Fire weather conditions are expected to taper off Wednesday evening as a cold front enters from the north that could possibly bring some snow or rain showers.

In Kansas, officials at the NWS in Dodge City issued red flag warnings for 10 areas, cautioning of combined strong winds and warm temperatures that can contribute to "extreme fire behavior."

Red Flag Warning on Wednesday across our west. Warm and gusty southwest winds behind a dryline will increase the fire danger during the afternoon through the early evening hours. Please practice fire safety!#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/Zr5ZiIfz3m — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) April 18, 2023

Officials at the NWS in Norman warned of high fire danger in parts of western Oklahoma. Fire danger is expected to increase during Wednesday afternoon through the early evening hours.

Several red flag warnings have been issued in Texas, with some areas expected to see wind gusts of up to 40 mph that could contribute to critical fire weather conditions.

Breezy conditions are expected to return tomorrow afternoon in Central and Eastern AZ. Gusts 25-30 mph are possible in Phoenix, while areas further east could see higher gusts. These winds combined with dry conditions will result in elevated fire weather conditions. #azwx pic.twitter.com/RQS8f54Vwf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 19, 2023

In Arizona, gusty winds combined with dry conditions could "elevate" fire danger, the NWS in Phoenix said.

