It may have deadly animals and wild weather, but Palm Cove in Australia's northeast has been named the world's best beach, beating rivals in Hawaii, Greece and Fiji.

The two-kilometre stretch of pristine white sands backed by rows of palm trees was ranked number one beach in the world by the magazine Conde Nast Traveller.

Palm Cove sits well within Australia's "Croc Country" and its bustling restaurants and high-end hotels were battered by Tropical Cyclone Jasper late last year.

But Mayor Terry James believes its natural assets including "magnificent melaleucas" -- a plant -- mean it is deserving of a best-in-the-world ranking.

"Recognition of Palm Cove as the world's number one beach by an award-winning travel magazine and website only validates what locals already know about Palm Cove," said James.

Many other Aussie beaches made the list, including Wategos Beach near Byron Bay, Mona Vale Beach in Sydney's northern suburbs and Noosa in Queensland.

Other top contenders were Honopu Beach on Hawaii's island of Kauai, Ora Beach in Indonesia and Dune du Pilat in France.