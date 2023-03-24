KEY POINTS John Deaton introduced a new tool to help users send nessages to their elected lawmakers

Crypto Law founder and well-known Ripple lawyer John Deaton launched a campaign in an attempt to avert the supposed overreach of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the cryptocurrency sector.

Over the past weeks, the SEC launched regulation enforcement and crackdown in the cryptocurrency industry, something, which many executives and companies in the industry, are not fond of.

Deaton, a vocal critic of the SEC, launched the "Connect to Congress" campaign this week, which is a tool that aids users in identifying their respective U.S. lawmakers such as Representatives and Senators.

The campaign aims to assist crypto investors and enthusiasts to share their perspectives on cryptocurrency regulations and air their concerns with lawmakers.

Connect to Congress matches the users with their respective elected officials and allows them to send messages directly to the lawmakers' offices. To make the process a lot easier, the Ripple lawyer shared a default message on Twitter so users can quickly send their messages to lawmakers that would only take at least 30 seconds.

"I have written a default message that will go directly to each person's two Senators and Representatives, simply by putting in your address. Tell them you have had enough. It takes 30 seconds," Deaton tweeted.

"The message is already written for you and it takes 30 seconds. This is how easy it is to have your voices heard. Let them know: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," the Ripple lawyer added in another tweet.

"I am appalled and angry about the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) all-out war on crypto. The SEC is telling American companies to 'come in and register' but every company that did so in good faith and made its best efforts were lied to," an excerpt from the default message read.

"The only guidance the SEC is giving is through lawsuits," the default message read, noting that "the SEC refuses to say in public or in private what the rules are for companies to follow if they want to stay in this country."

Deaton also provided the latest update about the campaign and noted that since its launch, users have sent more than 2,000 messages to their respective lawyers.

"After the response to a single tweet from earlier today there have been 2,355 messages sent in the new campaign from 785 total advocates, and more than half of those are new people sending their first message ever through the Connect to Congress app," Deaton updated and noted that the initiative has "reached all 100 senate offices and 350 House members."