The wait for Cyber Monday is finally over, as it comes hot on the heels of Black Friday, sending buyers scrambling online to snag the best deals. With the ultimate shopping extravaganza in full swing, shoppers are on the lookout for convenient and stress-free ways to discover amazing deals on holiday gifts and must-haves.

A recent survey from the National Retail Federation suggests that around 72.3 million consumers are ready to splurge on Cyber Monday's best deals, making it the largest online shopping fest of the year.

So, if you have been meaning to update your shopping cart, we have rounded off some jaw-dropping tech discounts out there.

First, The Basics: What Is Cyber Monday, And How Can You Make The Most Of It?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest internet shopping days of the year. The term caught on ever since The National Retail Federation used it in 2005 in response to the spike in online sales on the Monday after Thanksgiving. A consumer obsession has grown around the day, which was specifically designed as a reaction to Black Friday.

Cyber Monday Start Times: When To Expect Deals On Various Websites And Apps

Cyber Monday Start Time for Best Buy:

The Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy starts on Sunday, Dec. 1, one day early, and ends on Monday, Dec. 2. You get 48 hours to look through their offers on popular brands and goods.

Cyber Monday Start Time for Amazon:



Amazon's Cyber Monday began Saturday, Nov. 30 and will run through Monday, Dec. 2.

Cyber Monday Start Time for Target:

The Sunday following Thanksgiving marks the beginning of Target's Cyber Monday promotion, which runs through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2. Anticipate substantial savings on a range of goods categories, such as clothing, cosmetics, and technology.

Cyber Monday Start Time for Walmart:

One day before the formal Cyber Monday, on Dec. 1, Walmart will start offering Cyber Monday offers. New digital items like laptops and smart TVs will have some of the biggest savings. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart is also giving its Walmart+ annual membership 50% off.

Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals To Look Out For:

Apple AirPods Pro 2:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 is the best bet when it comes to sound quality. With a new charging port for simplicity, the tiny earbuds optimize the listening experience. With best-in-class features like Adaptive Audio and active noise cancellation, the AirPods are worth splurging on. Check out the best deals on Walmart.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air:

The MacBook Air M3 boasts a gorgeous display, outstanding performance, and a long battery life. It is a great option for people looking for a high-end laptop experience overall because of its elegant design and powerful capabilities. Check out the best deals on Amazon.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition:

The PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) comes equipped with an eco-friendly design, immersive 4K gaming, and lightning-fast performance. It's a fantastic choice for digital gamers looking for a smooth experience because of its backward compatibility and sophisticated acoustics. Check out the best deals on Walmart.

Apple iPad (10th Gen):

Fast performance, a bright 10.9-inch display, and a stylish design are features of the 10th-generation iPad. Given its current $349 price, it's the best iPad for the majority of users because it's perfect for daily work, gaming, and content creation. Find out the best deal on Walmart.

Microsoft X box series X:

With its powerful 4K HDR graphics, quick load times, and strong performance, the Xbox Series X is a gaming powerhouse. Although the console's sleek, boxy form may take up some room, its features make the purchase worthwhile. It costs $499, which is $200 more than the Series S, but the optical drive and additional power make up for the difference. All things considered, the Xbox Series X is a great option for players looking for the best features and performance. Check out the best deals on Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet:

A reliable 8-inch Android tablet with a bright display, strong performance, and ongoing software upgrades is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9. It is a great option in its class due to its price and capabilities, although it lacks premium features. Check out the best deals on Amazon.

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor:

With its outstanding built-in speakers, 240Hz refresh rate, and 49" ultrawide OLED display, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a gaming giant that more than justifies its high price. Shop for the best deals here.