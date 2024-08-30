A Dallas police officer was killed and two others were injured in a series of events late Thursday night. The night began with an emergency call and ended with a high-speed chase and the suspect being shot dead by police. The Dallas Police Department confirmed this.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a distress call on E. Ledbetter Drive in southern Dallas. They found a fellow officer shot inside his patrol car. When they arrived, a suspect opened fire on them, said Kristin Lowman, Dallas Police Communications Director, in a statement covered by ABC News. Two additional officers were hit in the exchange.

The suspect fled, leading to a chase along I-35E. The pursuit ended on Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. The suspect stopped, got out with a long gun, and was shot by officers, CNN reported.

All three wounded officers were rushed to local hospitals. One has died from his injuries. The other two are in critical and stable condition. ABC News reported that the motive is still unclear.

Lowman said, "Our department is hurting. We have officers in the hospital, and we've lost one of our own. We ask for thoughts and prayers for everyone involved." Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to provide more details soon, according to CNN.

Dallas city facilities have lowered their flags to half-staff to honor the fallen officer, as announced on social media.

This incident adds to a difficult year for law enforcement. The Officer Down Memorial Page reports that 93 officers have died in the line of duty in 2024, with 38 of those deaths from gunfire.

As Dallas grieves, the investigation continues.