The remarkable journey of Dawgen Global, a Jamaica-based multidisciplinary professional service firm providing services worldwide, is a testament to its innovative vision, adaptive growth, and dedication to delivering exceptional value to clients across the Caribbean and beyond. Dr. Dawkins Brown, the Executive Chairman of Dawgen Global, reflects on the company's journey from its humble beginnings in 2002 as a small accounting firm to its current status as a top-six powerhouse in Jamaica.

Dawgen Global started as a service provider for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to position itself as a financial hub for these businesses. With Dr. Brown's extensive experience in the accounting, finance, and management sphere, he recognized early on that the landscape demanded more than traditional accounting services as clients sought solutions beyond accounting and auditing. The shifting Jamaican market laid the foundation for the firm to add audit and assurance services and establish more branches later.

The Executive Chairman remarked, "Breaking into the market dominated by the 'Big Four' accounting firms was a difficult challenge. We knew that we needed to stand out if we wanted to compete. We then prioritized affiliations and knowledge transfer to differentiate us from the competition." This approach proved to be successful, as it solidified the firm's presence not only locally but also internationally.

Dawgen Global joined forces with Urbach Hacker Young, elevating the firm into the top 25 bracket. A strategic phase of acquisitions ensued as part of the company's ambitious effort to propel its growth. In 2013, Dawgen Global merged with Paul Goldson and Company, an audit firm, to extend its reach and enrich its service portfolio. The latter brought much-needed expertise and a well-established client base to Dawgen Global, enabling the firm to strengthen its audit, accounting, tax, and business advisory services.

Adding Astley Jarrett and Company, an accounting firm established in 1975, in 2014 to its acquisitions further enhanced Dawgen Global's competitive edge. The multidisciplinary professional service firm leveraged Astley Jarret and Company's long-standing presence and expertise in catering to Jamaican businesses. These mergers and acquisitions solidified Dawgen Global's position in the top six, providing a broader client spectrum and diversifying the firm's service offerings.

Dawgen Global's growth was unstoppable, as illustrated by its merger with Crowe Horwath International, which gave birth to Crowe Horwath Jamaica in 2016. This merger was initiated to address the needs of local SMEs seeking international reach. It also paved the way for Dawgen Global to expand into information technology audit, international taxation, risk advisory, and legal services.

Dr. Brown shared, "We did a strategic review in 2018, which allowed us to assess the factors that hindered our growth. I believe that if you're on the wrong road, progress means turning back to go to the right one. If you recognize that your environment requires a certain level of agility and quick response and you're in a structure that doesn't allow you to do so, that structure has to change. So we decided to build something that belongs to us–something integrated and agile that'll allow us to make immediate, more informed decisions." This strategic review steered Dawgen Global to pivot swiftly to a multidisciplinary approach and become a glocal (a blend of global and local) firm.

The leading multidisciplinary service firm, grounded in its roots and adamant to continue supporting small businesses, introduced the SME 75 program to make professional services more accessible to SMEs. It also developed a unique strategy of recruiting individuals regardless of prior experience to maintain its competitive advantage. The firm established a rigorous training program to cultivate a skilled talent pool.

Moreover, Dawgen Global successfully navigated the thorny landscape brought by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its proactive response, reinforcing its position among the top firms in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean region. Ultimately, Dawgen Global's journey portrays the essence of the strategic evolution of a company that stays rooted in its values and the clients it serves.