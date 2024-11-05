Democrat Angela Alsobrooks Defeats Republican Larry Hogan to Become Maryland's First Black US Senator
In a historic win, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks is Maryland's first Black U.S. senator after she defeated former Gov. Larry Hogan.
Alsobrooks, who currently serves as executive of Prince George's County, outpaced the former two-term governor in a crucial race as Democrats fight to retain control of the Senate.
Her political career is punctuated by historic achievements; she was the first full-time prosecutor for domestic violence cases, the first female county executive of Prince George's County, and the first Black female county executive in the state's history, according to Maryland Matters.
Kamala Harris "proudly" endorsed Alsobrooks in June, stating she would be an "experienced leader" in the Senate as did Barack Obama who appeared in an ad for Alsobrooks's campaign last month.
Alsobrooks is now the third Black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
