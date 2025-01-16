Chris Wright, Donald Trump's nominee for energy secretary, is facing backlash for past comments describing wildfire concerns as "hype" to justify government policies.

The remarks resurfaced during his Wednesday Senate confirmation hearing, eliciting sharp criticism from Democrats, particularly California Sen. Alex Padilla, who called Wright out for minimizing the wildfires' deadly track record.

In a LinkedIn post last year, Wright promoted a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled, "Climate Change Hasn't Set the World on Fire." In the post, he wrote, "More commonsense backed by data from Bjorn Lomborg. The hype over wildfires is just hype to justify more impoverishment from bad government policies. #EnergySobriety."

Padilla pointed to the recent California wildfires that have killed at least 25 people and burned over 40,000 acres. The senator asked Wright if he stood by his earlier statements. Wright said he did and argued that climate change is a global issue. He maintained that his previous remarks were grounded in data, according to The Guardian.

During the hearing, Wright, a known fossil fuel advocate, reiterated support for expanding their production and voiced skepticism about renewable energy solutions. He also acknowledged that climate change is real.

"There isn't dirty energy or clean energy," Wright said, explaining different energy sources have pros and cons, as reported by The Guardian.

Demonstrators disrupted the hearing several times, with one protester shouting, "LA is burning," with another declaring, "I'm 18 years old and I want a future!" They held signs displaying messages such as "big oil profits, LA burns," according to AP News.

Several studies have found climate change has already contributed to longer wildfire seasons, increased frequency and more widespread destruction, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent, remarked that Wright's stance on climate change seemed "more subtle than is publicly recognized." He said Wright did not dispute the reality of climate change or its connection to fossil fuel combustion, which has raised carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.