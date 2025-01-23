During a contentious Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) confronted Donald Trump's nominee for the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, over his past proposals to slash key social programs in the name of fighting "woke" government policies.

Kaine specifically challenged Vought on his 2023 budget proposal, titled "A Commitment to End Woke and Weaponized Government," which he authored as president of the conservative think tank, the Center for Renewing America. The proposal included deep cuts to vital programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and federal housing assistance—programs that millions of low-income Americans rely on.

"Is providing nutrition assistance to low-income kids 'woke and weaponized'?" Kaine asked pointedly. Vought, however, sidestepped the question, insisting that he was present only to represent the president and not his past policy work.

Kaine did not let up, highlighting the devastating impact Vought's proposed cuts would have on struggling Americans and accusing him of trying to dodge accountability. "We want to traumatize federal employees and then we want to take all of these programs that help everyday people who are struggling and cut them because they're 'woke and weaponized.' Those are your words, not mine," Kaine stated.

Vought's conservative record, which includes co-authoring the right-wing policy blueprint Project 2025 and publicly advocating for "Christian nation-ism," has made him a polarizing figure. Despite this, with Republicans controlling the Senate, his confirmation appears all but assured.

Kaine's questioning offered a glimpse into the dramatic spending cuts championed by the conservative second Trump administration.

Originally published by Latin Times.