A Democratic representative has reintroduced a bill to study reparations for slavery amid President Donald Trump's sweeping crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

H.R. 40 was first introduced in 1989 by Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) and later championed by the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who passed away last year, NBC News reported.

The bill, named after the unfulfilled promise of "40 acres and a mule" to formerly enslaved Black Americans, seeks to establish a federal commission to examine the lasting effects of slavery and propose reparative measures.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration has aggressively dismantled DEI programs. Last month, he issued an executive order banning DEI offices in federal agencies, leading to the removal of key diversity policies.

During an emotional press conference on Capitol Hill, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) vowed to carry on Jackson Lee's legacy, calling the bill a "meaningful step toward repairing deep, structural injustices."

Despite the Republican-controlled Congress making passage unlikely, she emphasized the importance of continuing the fight for reparations.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and other Democratic lawmakers have rallied behind the bill, linking it to the broader struggle against systemic racism.

While the bill gained traction following the 2020 protests for racial justice, it has never reached a full vote in Congress. The bill's reintroduction comes during Black History Month, underscoring the ongoing debate over systemic racism and economic disparities in the U.S.

Originally published by Latin Times