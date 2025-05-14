A Democratic lawmaker is facing a wave of backlash from peers after forcing a vote on his surprise articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump—an effort many in his party view as politically reckless and self-serving.

On May 13, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump, citing abuses of power and corruption, including allegations related to his finances and efforts to consolidate power, Axios reported.

Thanedar's decision to declare the resolution as "privileged" means the House must vote on it within two legislative days, triggering an immediate procedural dilemma for House leadership.

Democrats erupted in frustration behind closed doors, accusing Thanedar of acting unilaterally and in bad faith. Lawmakers said he misled colleagues into believing they were co-sponsors and introduced the articles just hours after a state legislator announced a primary challenge against him.

"This is the dumbest f***ing thing. Utterly selfish behavior," one anonymous House Democrat told the outlet. Another called it a "waste of f***ing time."

Many interpreted the timing as a political ploy rather than a serious constitutional move, especially since the Republican-controlled House is expected to easily table the resolution.

House leadership is now scrambling to limit the fallout, with several moderate Democrats in competitive districts expressing concern that the vote could put them in a politically risky position. Meanwhile, Thanedar remains defiant, insisting he is fulfilling his constitutional duty and dismissing claims that the move is tied to his re-election campaign.

Originally published on Latin Times