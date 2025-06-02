Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is facing blistering criticism from one of the major newspapers in his home state, which accused him of neglecting his Senate duties and called on him to "serve or step away."

In an editorial, The Philadelphia Inquirer slammed Fetterman for missing more votes than almost any other senator over the last two years and for isolating himself from colleagues and the public. Multiple former staffers have raised red flags about his disengagement and mental fitness, citing erratic behavior, a string of senior staff resignations and minimal in-person interaction on Capitol Hill.

While Fetterman has defended his absences as time spent with family and criticized the scrutiny as an attack on his mental health, the newspaper emphasized that public service comes with accountability—especially during a time of political volatility.

Fetterman, who was elected to the Senate in 2022, previously suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail, and has discussed his battles with clinical depression.

The senator now faces mounting pressure not only from media outlets but also from within political circles to either step up his level of engagement or resign. The editorial called out his international travel and TV appearances as signs that he is selectively prioritizing visibility over governance.

"Other senators travel overseas but also show up for work in Washington and meet with constituents in their home state. Public service is not about serving yourself," the Inquirer's editorial board wrote. "It's time for Fetterman to serve Pennsylvanians, or step away."

Fetterman's continued resistance to holding town halls or engaging directly with constituents is fueling public frustration. As the 2026 midterms approach, questions around Fetterman's ability and willingness to perform the full scope of his role could become a flashpoint in Pennsylvania politics.

