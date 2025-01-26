Senator Adam Schiff, D-California, said president-elect Donald Trump "broke the law" by firing 18 inspectors general on Friday.

On a segment of NBC New's show, "Meet The Press," Schiff agreed with Senator Lindsey Graham's, R-South Carolina, statement about Trump violating the Inspector General Act.

"To write off this clear violation of law by saying, 'Well,' that 'technically, he broke law,' Schiff said. "Yeah, he broke the law."

The act was later amended by Congress to strengthen wrongful termination for inspector generals.

An inspector general serves in a federal agency as an independent authority who audits and investigates their agency for money mismanagement.

Schiffs' comments echoed a bipartisan agreement that Trump is violating the law.

A president must give Congress a 30-day notice with reasoning for terminating an inspector general's role, a move Trump circumvented choosing to fire at 18 inspector generals on Friday night.

A White House staffer told NBC News that the firings were looked "over" by "legal counsel."

Yesterday, House Committee Ranking members sent a letter to Trump demanding he comply with the law.

