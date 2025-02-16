Virginia Senator Mark Warner harshly criticized his party while speaking at a conference, reflecting on the losses faced by the Democratic Party in the 2024 election cycle.

While attending a POLITICO Pub event during the Munich Security Conference, the Virginia Democrat began to outline the reasons he believed his party faced such extensive losses last year, and what its leadership could do to restore the party.

"I think the Democrats' brand is really bad, and I think this was an election based on culture," said Warner. "And the Democrats' kind of failure to connect on a cultural basis with a wide swath of Americans is hugely problematic."

"I think the majority of the party realizes that the ideological purity of some of the groups is a recipe for disaster and that candidly the attack on over-the-top wokeism was a valid attack," Warner continued.

Sen. Warner proceeded to criticize his party's inflexibility when it came to political correctness, reluctantly acknowledging the advantages of President Donald Trump's ability to say almost anything with little to no political repercussions.

"President Trump can say virtually anything and it's forgotten within the same 24-hour news period, so that is a whine and a complaint, but it's the reality," Warner said.

"That's extraordinary, and Democrats have got a lot to learn from that," he added.

However, the Virginia Senator continued to recognize the dangers of Trump's newly-founded Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by billionaire Elon Musk, directly criticizing the department's repeated attempts to access confidential government data despite being run by unelected political appointees.

"I have huge security concerns when you have 22-year-olds who may not even appreciate the value of the information theft being so careless," said Warner.

