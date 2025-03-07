Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives have reportedly confronted lawmakers who disrupted President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, irritated after they directed them for the story not to be about themselves.

In a "Dear colleague" letter, House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries had argued for a "strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber."

However, some Democratic lawmakers did end up grabbing headlines, especially Rep. Al Green, who ended up being ejected from the chamber after refusing to stop heckling Trump over potential Medicaid cuts.

A senior House Democrat told Axios that leadership is "very unhappy" with those who parted from traditional tactics like outfit coordination and refusal to clap. About a dozen of them had a "come to Jesus meeting" with the top three House Democratic leaders on Thursday, the official added.

"They are not being talked to like they are children. We are helping them understand why their strategy is a bad idea," the source told the outlet.

Discontent with the tactics was illustrated by the fact that 10 Democrats joined Republicans in voting in favor of censuring Al Green on Thursday for his behavior. Green's shouting was drowned out by Republicans who changed "U.S.A.!" as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned him to sit down. When Green refused, Vice President JD Vance signaled for his removal.

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to censure Green, a significant rebuke of a member of Congress that, however, does not carry an explicit penalty. Overall, 224 lawmakers voted in favor of censuring him, with 198 Democrats voting against the measure.

The Democrats who voted to censure Green were: Ami Bera (California), Ed Case (Hawaii) Jim Costa (California), Laura Gillen (New York), Jim Himes (Connecticut), Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania), Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) , Jared Moskowitz (Florida), Marie Gluesenkamp, Perez (Washington), Tom Suozzi (New York).

