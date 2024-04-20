There is a growing trend in residential architecture where designs chosen for homes reflect more than aesthetic preferences. Architects and homeowners now explore new possibilities in designing living spaces that speak volumes about values, priorities, and aspirations. This shift toward legacy building encompasses creating spaces that represent individuals and families, as well as what they stand for in terms of sustainability, community, and familial bonds.

Designing one's home with the thought of putting oneself out into the world, not only to be seen but to be understood, is still a novel concept in this landscape. However, more and more homeowners wish for others to step into their homes and gain insights into their values, passions, and way of life. This is possible through thoughtful design choices, from the layout and materials to the overall ambiance.

This legacy-building approach to designing homes positions families at the center. It focuses on paying tribute to memories, traditions, and the bonds that tie families together. Imagine a cozy kitchen where generations gather to cook and share meals or a beautiful garden where families spend quality time. Residential architecture is a means of honoring these connections.

CF Design, Ltd., a Midwest architectural firm based in the Great Lakes region of Duluth, Minnesota, champions this all-encompassing approach. It aims to design homes that tell stories, spark conversations, and inspire admiration for their beauty and the values they represent shaped by the lives living within their walls. The company's philosophy revolves around family, personal expression, and sustainability in a landscape characterized by rapid change and fleeting trends.

CF Design was founded in 1998 by Principal Cheryl Fosdick, who views a home not just as a structure but as an opportunity to express values, perspectives, and legacies. It boasts a portfolio comprising over 100 new homes and remodels in the Midwest and Upper Great Lakes region.

The architectural firm has offices in Duluth, Minnesota, and Bayfield, Wisconsin. The founder ensured that these spaces would serve both as places for design consultations and as creative spaces. "We're all about community engagement. We even occasionally host art exhibits and yoga sessions in our offices," Fosdick shared.

The company is committed to providing tailored design solutions for diverse clients and income levels. This is evident in its projects that range from custom furniture pieces to family compounds. Fosdick remarked, "We believe in the power of design to enhance lives, so we do our best to make our services accessible to as many people as possible."

Setting CF Design apart is its unique approach to architecture that revolves around understanding the land and its inhabitants. Its designs aim to respond to the distinct characteristics of each site and follow the rhythms of nature. For instance, its Clear Water Retreat project offers an immersive and rejuvenating living experience in nature by uniting a remote lakeshore setting with modern comfort and craftsmanship.

"Our team believes that a site has a voice, much like a client, and this voice influences our design process. So we also focus on examining the site's context, orientation, topography, and character," shared the founder. In addition to listening to the site's voice, CF Design also pays meticulous attention to the client's wants and needs, observing their client's opinions, patterns, practices, and lifestyle. All these factors inform the design process.

The firm also considers factors such as light, privacy, and communal spaces to create homes that elevate the living experience to the next level. Its work in De Partie is an excellent example of how CF Design transformed a household kitchen built in 1907 into a vibrant space by playing with daylight and subtle colors.

When asked about her mission with CF Design, Fosdick stated, "I want people to understand that our location offers incredible design opportunities. CF Design is not just another architectural firm. We're storytellers, educators, and advocates for inclusive design. And that's something truly unique in this world." Ultimately, CF Design stands out in an industry that often solely focuses on aesthetics or functionality. It designs spaces that serve as testimonies to the stories, values, and legacies of those who inhabit them.