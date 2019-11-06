Lady Gaga, 33, and Bradley Cooper, 44, sparked romance rumors when they appeared as Ally and Jackson in the “A Star Is Born” movie around the same time they were dealing with breakups from Christian Carino and Irina Shayk, respectively. Though Lady Gaga and Bradley already denied the reports that they are an item, dating speculations continue to swirl even up to this writing.

In a recent interview with Elle for its December cover story, Lady Gaga addressed the never-ending reports linking her to Bradley. The “Poker Face” singer indirectly stated that their good chemistry in the movie made fans think that they are together. However, they aren't.

“For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days,” Lady Gaga told the magazine. “We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance. … In truth, when we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!’” Bradley Cooper’s leading lady went on.

Lady Gaga’s recent statements discredited all the claims that there is something romantic happening between her and Bradley. This includes the NW magazine’s report that the “Shallow” songstress is already pregnant with Bradley’s second baby. The tabloid claimed the unexpected pregnancy caused the separation of the Mother Monster and her ex-beau, Dan Horton.

Reports about Lady Gaga and Bradley Copper getting close again after the “Paparazzi” singer broke up with Dan is not true as well. To recall, Woman’s Day reported that the “A Star Is Born” co-stars have been, allegedly, “hanging out a lot” again lately. “They’re wildly attracted to each other, but things were never quite right timing-wise until now,” a source told the publication. “Gaga and Bradley have still got those feelings for each other. Bradley gets Gaga like no other person’s ever done,” it added.

Us Magazine, previously, shared that Lady Gaga “felt bad” about the ceaseless reports claiming that she and Bradley Cooper are dating. The “Bad Romance,” reportedly, has no plans to be with the “American Sniper” star following her split from Dan Horton.