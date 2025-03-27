It is easy to become numb to the onslaught of new technologies hitting the market, each with its own promise of changing the business world. With Industry 5.0 on the horizon, companies that are already falling behind risk becoming obsolete. The challenge isn't just about integrating new technologies; it's overcoming resistance to change, internal politics, and a lack of technical expertise.

Branislav Chrastina, founder of BCIT, warns, "Imagine what this is going to look like with Industry 5.0 coming along. If you're already struggling to keep up, then that's only going to get worse. That's why it's crucial to have industry experts who can break down these advancements in a concise and understandable way—so companies don't just survive, but thrive."

Even the statistics paint a troubling picture. 52% of manufacturers believed that a lack of new technology was the top obstacle to meeting their 2024 business goals. More than 20% of businesses cite keeping up with data security threats as a major challenge. Moreover, businesses struggle to ensure employees are properly trained on new technology. But the reality is that keeping up with technology is no longer optional—it's a necessity. Yet, many businesses still hesitate to adapt. So, what's holding them back?

Many business leaders worry that adopting new technologies will disrupt their operations, lead to costly mistakes, or require a steep learning curve for employees. Understanding the best tools to implement and how to integrate them effectively remains a major challenge. Some companies have a culture resistant to change, where decision-makers prefer traditional methods and delay digital adoption. Furthermore, leadership disagreements, competing priorities, and bureaucratic roadblocks slow down transformation efforts.

While many companies are still adjusting to Industry 4.0—the era of automation, IoT, and AI-driven manufacturing—the next phase, Industry 5.0, is already taking shape. At its core, Industry 5.0 builds on digital transformation but shifts the focus to three key areas: sustainability, resilience, and human-centric technology. "Industry 4.0 was to create smarter factories," explains Branislav. "And now, Industry 5.0 is about creating more responsible factories—ones that integrate AI, automation, and robotics while still empowering human decision-making."

One of the biggest disruptions on the horizon is AI-driven conversational technology, which is already reshaping enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. "Infor, for example, is leveraging Amazon Web Services to integrate AI into its ERP systems," says Branislav. "The goal is to simplify user interactions, allowing businesses to access and process data through conversational AI rather than navigating complex screens."

This shows a major shift in how businesses interact with their technology. Instead of struggling with overwhelming data dashboards and manual processes, AI can provide real-time insights in a user-friendly, conversational way. "For many companies, ERP systems are a challenge because they require deep technical knowledge," Branislav continues. "However, conversational AI simplifies this, allowing users to get the data they need without being tech experts."

With the pace of technological change accelerating, businesses can't afford to take a passive approach. Those that fail to adapt will find themselves outpaced by competitors who are quicker to embrace new technologies.

That is why BCIT is focused on helping businesses navigate these changes. "We don't just implement solutions," says Branislav. "We work closely with companies to ensure they understand the technology, how to use it effectively, and how to stay ahead of future trends."

For example, BCIT has been instrumental in guiding large multinational manufacturers through complex ERP transitions. One of BCIT's clients is rolling out its solutions across multiple international sites, ensuring a seamless digital transformation that keeps them well-updated in the industry.

"Technology is great, and advancements in AI and automation can help your business thrive," says Branislav. "At the same time, if you don't know how to utilize them to their fullest potential, you're going to fall behind. The key is having the right knowledge and guidance to stay ahead of the curve."

The question is no longer whether companies should adapt but how quickly can they do it before it's too late.