Friends and loved ones of a former U.S. Representative who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act are now raising funds to pay for his medical bills after he fell off of a horse during a polo tournament.

Former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm was paralyzed from the chest down after being thrown from his steed whilst participating in a polo tournament in September. The 54-year-old, who has been playing polo for years, is currently being treated at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

"It was a passion of his and he suffered a tragic accident at the end of September," said Vincent Ignizio, a friend of Grimm's, to AP News.

"His ultimate goal is to get himself to walk again," Ignizio continued.

Grimm served in Congress from 2011 to 2015, resigned after he was convicted of tax fraud, pleading guilty to only one of the 20 charges he was indicted for. He served 8 months in prison after resigning in January of 2015.

In 2012, while representing a large area of Staten Island, Grimm voted alongside the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to repeal the Affordable Care Act, dubbed "Obamacare".

"I have consistently opposed the health care law because of its economy-crushing taxes and steep price tag, which harm our businesses and do little to address the core issue facing our healthcare system - increasing costs," the congressman said in a statement shortly following the vote.

"This law hurts our seniors with steep cuts to Medicare, does nothing to create jobs, and jeopardizes the care that many of New York's families and individuals rely on," he continued.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Grimm's medical expenses has raised $130,000.

Originally published by Latin Times.