A longtime DJ at a vegan strip club in Portland, Oregon is recovering after being stabbed four times in the back by a co-worker.

Duncan Allen was preparing a setlist on his computer at Casa Diablo Vegas Strip Club just before the assault occurred, leaving him with a collapsed lung and minutes away from drowning in his own blood, according to paramedics.

Allen described the horrifying moment in an interview with KPTV. "I felt like a 500-pound man punched me in the back. When I turned around, it was her—standing there holding the knife."

The attacker, 29-year-old Peyton Lathan, a dancer at the club for over a decade, was arrested shortly after the incident. Authorities found her hiding in bushes near the scene while they were escorting Allen's ambulance to the hospital. Lathan faces multiple charges, including two counts of assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Club owner Johnny Diablo Žūklė expressed his shock at the incident, noting that while Lathan had "always been a little off," she had never shown violent tendencies.

"She definitely had a mental health crisis," he said. "It seemed like she was possessed by a demon in the dressing room."

Lathan reportedly told police during her arrest that she planned to plead insanity, claiming Allen was "a drug dealer," an accusation Allen denies.

"If I have to be honest with you, I think she should get charged the highest because the fact is this was premeditated," Allen said, emphasizing the importance of addressing concerning behavior early to avoid violent escalation.

Lathan's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.