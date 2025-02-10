The Chair of the Democratic National Committee echoed sentiments voiced by other leaders of the Democratic Party regarding billionaire Elon Musk, stating that he was "the worst president the U.S. has ever had."

DNC Chair Ken Martin appeared in an interview with Meidas Touch's Ben Meiselas, discussing the new Trump administration and Musk's major role in it.

"It's only been three weeks, and Elon Musk has already shown that he's the worst president the U.S. has ever had," said Martin. "You have a government now that's been bought by the billionaires. And they have one thing in mind: making the most profit they can off the backs of hardworking men and women in this country."

"I don't know how in the hell changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America is going to help anyone in this country right now," he continued.

Martin has expressed the same sentiment on social media previously, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to call Elon Musk "the worst president America has ever had."

His comments follow numerous instances in which the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Musk, has been blocked from accessing sensitive government information which should not be privy to Musk, who is not an elected official. On Saturday, DOGE was blocked from accessing the personal social security and bank account information of millions from the Treasury Department by a federal judge.

Martin was recently elected as the new Chair of the DNC, replacing current chair Jaime Harrison. Martin, who currently serves as the chair of the Minnesota Democratic Party, won the race with 246.5 votes, 112 votes more than the next most popular candidate -- Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler.

"It's really important that the process of putting forward our nominating calendar is open and transparent, meaning that any state that wants to participate should have a chance to be heard," Martin told reporters following his victory on February 1.

Martin has spoken very candidly about the state of his party following the 2024 elections. Without a Democratic administration in office, Democrats have begun making internal changes in order to respond to the losses faced in November.

"We got punched in the mouth in November," said Martin. "A lot of people in this country right now are going to need us to walk and chew gum at the same time—meaning we're going to have to fight the extremes of Donald Trump while we make a case in both red and blue states about why they should trust us with their votes. When the Trump agenda fails Americans—which it certainly will, and already has—we have to be there with the legitimate alternative to this chaos."

