In an extended interview with Phil McGraw, one of his supporters better known as Dr. Phil, former president Donald Trump claimed that he would win California if Jesus counted the vote.

Trump repeated falsehoods throughout the interview that went unchecked by McGraw.

At one point, Trump claimed that some people in California were receiving and voting on seven ballots.

He then equated crowd sizes with his overall vote support in the state and claimed that if he had a "really honest vote counter" during the election, he would win California.

"I had a crowd so big, there's no way I could lose California. But automatically they marked it down, if you are a Republican, as a loss. You lose by 5 million votes. I said '5 million votes?' I guarantee that if Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California."

Then he claimed yard signs are an indication that he should win the state.

"I see it. I go around California. They have Trump signs all over the place."

Trump then commented that the state sends out 36-38 million ballots and "doesn't have voting booths."

He told McGraw that he has Hispanic support at a level that no other Republican ever has.

Trump lost the state in 2020 by nearly 30 points.

No courts have found any widespread voter fraud.