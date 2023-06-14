KEY POINTS On Friday, a court made public the previously sealed federal indictment against Trump and one of his aides

The charges pertain to the discovery of classified documents at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida

Donald Trump's longtime aide, Walt Nauta, faces a total of six charges

The federal indictment against Donald Trump spans 44 pages and presents a diverse ensemble of individuals connected to the former president. According to the indictment, Trump mishandled and concealed top-secret documents. He also disclosed classified military information.

The case involves multiple individuals, some identified by name and others referred to by their titles. According to the indictment, all of them are alleged to have played a part in Trump's commission of crimes associated with the removal of classified documents from the White House subsequent to his departure from office.

On Friday, a court made public the previously sealed federal indictment against Trump and one of his aides. The charges pertain to the discovery of classified documents at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and the alleged attempts made by both men to hinder the government's efforts in locating these materials. The indictment was brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump and his aide now face a total of 37 felony charges, encompassing a range of offenses. These charges include the deliberate retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Trump's longtime aide, Walt Nauta, faces a total of six charges, five of which align with those brought against Trump himself.

Trump's charges explained:

Trump is charged with 31 counts of violating a section of the Espionage Act that prohibits the intentional possession and retention of national defense information by individuals who are not authorized to possess such information

He also faces one count of conspiring with his aide to conceal classified material from federal investigators. The accusation states that they collaborated to deceive the FBI regarding the contents discovered at Mar-a-Lago and took action to relocate boxes of documents from a storage room prior to the agents' search of the residence

Both Trump and Nauta face two counts related to their alleged attempts to prevent evidence from reaching the grand jurors. These charges include one count of withholding the classified documents and one count of corruptly concealing them. According to the charges, Trump is accused of trying to persuade one of his attorneys to assist in the concealment of the documents. On the other hand, Nauta is accused of participating in the concealment by physically moving the boxes containing the classified documents

Both Trump and Walt Nauta individually face one count each of concealing evidence with the intent to obstruct an FBI investigation. These charges stem from their alleged actions of hiding the classified information at Mar-a-Lago, suggesting an effort to impede the progress of the FBI's investigation

Trump and Nauta are jointly facing one count of conspiring to make false statements. This charge alleges that they collaborated to conceal from the FBI and the grand jury the fact that Trump still possessed classified documents. In addition, Trump faces a separate count for allegedly causing his attorney to falsely claim in June 2022 that all classified documents in Trump's possession had been handed over in response to a subpoena

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has come forward to defend his team's work and underscore the gravity of the charges against the former President and his aide Nauta.

"Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced," he said, adding that the defendants "must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law." The special counsel's office will seek "a speedy trial on this matter consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused."

As mentioned in the indictment, each of the charges leveled against Trump and Nauta carries a maximum fine of $250,000. In addition, the potential prison sentences for these charges range from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 20 years.

A conviction on all charges could potentially result in an accumulation of consecutive sentences amounting to hundreds of years in prison for Trump.