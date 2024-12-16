A recent survey revealed that Americans are bracing for Donald Trump's second term, with 54% of the people wholeheartedly supporting Trump and his campaign agenda.

This is a decrease of two points from 2016 when he became the President for the first time, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey

The survey reveals that 41% of Americans are uncomfortable supporting him, a 5-point increase from 2016. This decline in support means Trump has less of a safety net as he prepares to resume his presidency.

Donald Trump swept to power upholding the "America First" policies which put American interests at the forefront. The cornerstone of his proposed campaign agendas includes import tariffs, deregulation, and fewer federal climate initiatives.

Trump also vowed to reduce taxes, expand the production of fossil fuels and rescind the FDA's approval of mifepristone, a drug to terminate pregnancies up to seven weeks gestation, are some of his key agendas.

According to the survey, 60% of Americans think that the new administration should expand its military presence on the border to fight human trafficking and illegal drugs. 51% of Democrats, 12% of independents, and 3% of Republicans indicate opposition to the idea but only 24% of them do so overtly.

51% of Americans anticipate an increase in their finances and 51% believing the US economy will improve.

Meanwhile, 40% of Americans think now is a good time to buy stocks, the most positive sentiment since 2019. Republicans are now 56 points more optimistic about the stock market than they were in August.

However, the contentious aspect of Trump's agenda lies in his plans to pardon those convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots. Only 43% of the survey respondents support the move and 50% oppose it. The 50% opposition includes 87% of Democrats, 46% of independents, and 18% of Republicans. This issue has garnered the highest level of Republican opposition among all topics surveyed.

In addition, support for tariffs is also more lukewarm as the plan was opposed by 42% of respondents. Only 27% backed them outright, while 24% said it could be done later in the term.