Hours after it was revealed President-elect Donald Trump intends to order transgender service members to leave the military when he takes office, a resurfaced interview clip in which Trump said transgender people should use the bathroom "they feel is appropriate" started making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, while discussing North Carolina's recently passed Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act, aka the "bathroom bill," during an interview in 2016, and the "strife" that followed, Trump repeatedly said it would be best to "leave it the way it is." (North Carolina went on to repeal the act in 2017.)

"There have been very few problems, leave it the way it is," Trump said in the resurfaced X clip. "There have been very few complaints the way it is. People go, they use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate. There has been so little trouble."

When asked if he had transgender people working in his organization, Trump said he "probably" did but was not sure. He was then asked a follow-up question by former 'Today' show co-host Matt Lauer.

"If Caitlyn Jenner were to walk into Trump Tower and want to use the bathroom, you would be fine with her using any bathroom she chooses?," Lauer prompted.

"That is correct," Trump responded.

Trump's comments in the resurfaced clip are a far cry from the anti-transgender platform he ran and won on in the recent presidential election.

