President Donald Trump was tilting against windmills again.

Trump, who has signed executive orders reversing former President Joe Biden's climate change and green-energy policies, spoke to Sean Hannity on Fox News about his desire to unleash American energy and his dislike of windmills and solar fields.

"You know what else people don't like? Those massive solar fields built over land that cover 10 miles by 10 miles. I mean, they're ridiculous," he told Hannity in the second part of their Oval Office interview that aired Thursday.

"By the way, do you know where the panels come from? One hundred percent of the panels. They're made in China," he added.

The president also continued to voice his opposition to windmills, saying they are an unreliable way to generate power.

"They're made in China. They killed the birds, and they're horrible," the newly minted 47th president said.

He promised that he would sign an executive order dealing with the renewable energy generator.

"We don't want windmills. If you have a house and you're in vision of a windmill, your house is worth half. It's a disaster, and nobody wants them, and they're the most expensive energy of any kind of energy," he continued.

Trump has long spoken out about the use of windmills and their threat to avian wildlife.

In a 2022 interview with Hannity, Trump accused windmills of "ruining the atmosphere."

"Stop with all of the windmills all over the place that are ruining the atmosphere. They're killing the birds," Trump said in the interview.

"You look at what's happening to these beautiful prairies and plains and these gorgeous areas of our country where they have these rusting hulks put up all over the place where — that are noisy, they're killing the birds," he said.

Trump told Hannity that he prefers oil and gas energy.

"We have more oil and gas than any other country, and we're going to have more," he said.