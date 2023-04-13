KEY POINTS Drake Bell is safe and in contact with law enforcement officials

The "Drake & Josh" star was reported "missing and endangered" by police Thursday

Bell is an actor and musician with nine Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Drake Bell is now worth less than a million dollars after going bankrupt nearly a decade ago.

The "Drake & Josh" alum, who was reported "missing and endangered" by the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida earlier this week, has a net worth of $600,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The now-36-year-old actor was a famous Nickelodeon child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s and appeared in several TV shows, most notably "Drake & Josh" and "The Amanda Show." However, he became involved in a number of controversies over the years and filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

Bell's acting career started when he was just 5 years old. His father encouraged him after recognizing his talent and confidence while public speaking and impersonating personalities he saw on television.

He made his first television appearance on a 1994 episode of "Home Improvement." At around the same time, he did his first national TV commercial for Whirlpool Appliances. In 2000, he was nominated for a Young Artist Award following his appearance in the TV movie "The Jack Bull."

He was featured on "The Amanda Show," which ran from 1999 to 2002 on Nickelodeon. Bell catapulted to fame after he starred in "Drake & Josh" on the network alongside Josh Peck. The show was specifically written for them. Bell has won nine Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Aside from his TV roles, Bell had minor roles in several movies, including "Jerry Maguire," "Dragon World" and "Yours, Mine and Ours." He also appeared in the 2011 live-action TV film "A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!" and reprised the role in the third "The Fairly Odd Parents" movie in 2014.

In addition to these, he was part of the Marvel family. In 2012, he was cast as Spider-Man in the animated series "Ultimate Spider-Man" and later reprised the role in "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes." He also voiced the superhero character in two video games. In 2017, he starred in the film "Bad Kids of Crestview Academy."

Aside from acting, Bell is a musician. His debut album "Telegraph" was released in 2005, and his second album "It's Only Time" was released after he signed a record deal with Universal Motown in 2006. He released two more albums, "Ready, Steady, Go!" in 2014 and "The Lost Album" in 2020.

Despite the seemingly non-stop career opportunities, Bell filed for bankruptcy protection in California in February 2014. According to documents obtained by People, he was $1.597 million in debt. His income was reportedly only $2,820 a month, but his monthly expenses were $18,771.

In 2021, Bell was charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles over an incident that occurred on Dec. 1, 2017, and involved a minor girl.

Bell later agreed to a plea deal and said he was guilty of both charges. That year, he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. He was prohibited from contacting the victim, who accused Bell of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15.

On Thursday, the actor-musician was reported missing and was last seen traveling in a 2022 gray BMW. According to Daytona police, Bell's "last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m."

Hours later, the Daytona Beach Police Department gave an update and said that Bell was found "safe" and was in contact with law enforcement officials.