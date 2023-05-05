KEY POINTS Drake's massive Beverly Hills estate is now up for grabs for a whopping $88 million

The rapper reportedly has no plans of buying another property in the U.S. anytime soon

Drake is reportedly most comfortable in his hometown of Toronto, Canada

Drake just listed his massive Beverly Hills estate, the last of his properties in the U.S., for $88 million, according to a report.

Located in the hills above the Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles, the 24,260-square-foot property was purchased by the 36-year-old "One Dance" hitmaker from Robbie Williams last year for a whopping $75 million, the New York Post reported. The English pop star bought it in 2015 for $33 million.

The estate offers panoramic views of the ocean and luxe amenities and is surrounded by lush gardens and grounds, according to its listing.

The main house sits on 20 acres of land and has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

It features formal living and dining rooms, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room, and three additional ensuite bedrooms in the staff quarters.

Amenities include a wine cellar, a gym, a game room, a library, an elevator, a garage that can fit up to 11 cars as well as two family rooms, one of which doubles as a screening room.

The property also has a tennis court, an orchard as well as a pool/guest house with a mosaic-tiled pool and an indoor/outdoor kitchen.

An unnamed insider told the New York Post that Drake — born Aubrey Drake Graham — has no plans of buying another property in the U.S. anytime soon and that he feels more comfortable living in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. International Business Times could not independently verify the source's claims.

However, Drake listed all of his U.S. properties over the past year, including three Hidden Hills properties in L.A.

The rapper has sold all three properties, two of which now belong to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who acquired them for $11 million.

The third was sold for $14.8 million to Makan Delrahim — an Iranian American attorney formerly appointed as a U.S. assistant attorney general during Donald Trump's presidency.

Drake has a 50,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto's exclusive neighborhood of Bridle Path. It was custom-built after he purchased 2 acres of land in 2015 for $6.7 million.

The Grammy winner previously hinted that he may retire from making music in the coming years during an interview with Lil Yachty, uploaded via the latter's Futuremood YouTube channel in February. It's unclear if the listing of his $88 million estate was a step toward his official retirement.

"Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I'm at the point now where I just [want to] — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," Drake said as he described his future plans following his massive success.

He went on to share that he has watched other musicians get addicted to being in the "competitive space" that is the music industry.

Though Drake has no plans of making a full-on retirement yet, he said he will not force himself to compete with the new generation of artists and instead will stop making music once he feels that he's got nothing left to say.

"I guess what's left for me is just to find a way to gracefully — I'm not ready now — but to continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people, and then to find the right time to say, 'I can't wait to see what the next generation does,'" he said.