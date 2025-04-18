For over 15 years, Drummond Advisors has been empowering companies with tools, expertise, and guidance to thrive across borders. With offices in Boston, Miami, Orlando, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte, Drummond Advisors has grown into a trusted name in international business consulting, offering clients a one-stop shop experience of a soft landing in the United States market.

Bruno Drummond established Drummond Advisors in 2010 as an international consulting firm built to support businesses navigating the complex challenges of cross-border operations. Specializing in accounting, tax, and legal, it aims to provide accurate, timely, and strategic solutions that help clients achieve sustainable growth.

The firm stands out for combining a large consultancy's sophisticated infrastructure and a boutique firm's personalized attention. It houses a multidisciplinary team of Certified Public Accountants (CPA), lawyers, and consultants with multi-market expertise in inbound and outbound US. Fluent in multiple languages and culturally attuned, the team is well-equipped to mitigate business risks, adapt processes to new markets, and ensure regulatory compliance on both sides of the hemisphere.

This commitment to helping businesses scale internationally confidently mirrors the dedication of its founder. At a young age, Drummond moved to the US from Brazil to pursue higher education. This solid foundation enabled him to launch a highly successful startup, which was later acquired. He then transitioned to working at one of the most renowned accounting firms globally.

His professional path is linked to one of the accounting industry's greatest modern challenges, which is the CPA shortage. The dwindling number of new accountants entering the field and the burden of education and certification requirements turn potential professionals away. The outcome is clients struggling to find reliable CPAs, especially those with international expertise.

Drummond also recognized a market gap over the years: Foreign entrepreneurs needed reliable, culturally fluent accounting and legal support in the US, and there was no firm positioned to meet that need. This realization birthed Drummond Advisors. He founded it to meet current demand and to become a resilient solution amid the industry's talent crisis. His foresight, hands-on leadership style, and profound understanding of international and American systems have molded Drummond Advisors into a firm that boasts credibility in the cross-border space.

The company grew into a much broader operation as demand increased not only from Brazilian clients but also from companies around the world, now boasting clients from over 30 nationalities. Its physical footprint expanded, establishing offices in Miami, Orlando, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte. In these strategic hubs, Drummond Advisors built a reputation for being a reliable partner in its clients' success, offering an integrated support model where its clientele receive continuity, insight, and hands-on assistance through every stage of growth.

Drummond Advisors' team provides expert guidance for entrepreneurs seeking to establish a new entity, navigate complex cross-border tax laws, secure executive visas, or restructure corporate operations. The firm's services include accounting and tax services, encompassing monthly accounting, financial statement preparation, IFRS and US GAAP conversion, international tax planning, and transfer pricing analysis.

Its legal services range from contract structuring and trademark protection to labor law and mergers and acquisitions. Meanwhile, those pursuing venture capital and market entry strategies can benefit from Drummond Advisors' advisory services. It provides regional competition analysis, business feasibility studies, navigating tariffs, and more.

Clients' words reflect the company's impact over the years. A long-time client credits Drummond for turning a complex international expansion into a streamlined success. Another describes the firm as their first and only choice when thinking about global growth. These reinforce the milestone Drummond Advisors is celebrating today: over 15 years of being a trusted partner in international success stories, with over 10,500 served clients to date, and growth of 40% each year.

"Looking back on where we started and where we are now, besides growth, I see purpose," says Drummond. "We began with one goal, which is to help companies find their footing in a foreign market. Today, we're helping global clients establish themselves and thrive in the US. It means we're doing something right. We're creating real value."

Drummond Advisors is already thinking of the future. One of its goals for the coming years is to further expand its reach within the US. The firm is actively strengthening its brand presence in states like Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida, intending to become a go-to consulting partner for US-based companies navigating international growth, a new world with tariffs, or seeking high-caliber accounting transfer pricing services.