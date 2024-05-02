Full-feature asset valuation provider e2Value offers one of the only web-based value estimator tools exclusively designed for farm and ranch structures. The company offers end-to-end digital property valuation tools for commercial, residential, and other sectors. For over two decades, e2Value has given users accurate and easy-to-use platforms for calculating asset valuation, actual cash value, and replacement costs. With the farm and ranch value estimator, e2Value caters to an often overlooked segment in the insurance market. The company's proprietary tools safeguard structure value and enable the insurance chain to cultivate a data-rich understanding of farm and ranch incident claims.

In the United States alone, there are over two million farms. These areas represent 875 million acres of land with a total production value of more than $300 billion. Every year, thousands of farms experience devastating incidents involving fires, extreme weather, and farm equipment accidents. Some in the insurance industry rely on decades-old technology to estimate the value of lost or damaged assets, which puts millions of unaccounted dollars at risk. e2Value disrupts this cycle of inaccuracy by providing the farm and ranch value estimator. This tool can calculate actual cash value and replacement costs and empowers farm and ranch carriers and agents to work with farmers and ensure their estimates align with true asset value.

e2Value's patented valuation system offers indispensable valuation knowledge for a variety of structures. The company's suite of tools was developed from an idea in 1997 to become the second most used system by 2006. e2Value's success is thanks to co-founders George Moore and Todd Rissel. The pair leveraged their appraisal knowledge and programming expertise to surpass a company that previously had the entire market share. The co-founders' efforts have led to significant innovation in insurance and property valuation. Technology has leveled the playing field for e2Value and its clients by supporting the development of a standardized, up-to-date valuation approach.

The food and agriculture sector is critical for human life. This year, the industry has an estimated production value of $300 billion in the U.S. Yet, farm and ranch structures can be overlooked by the insurance market. Some insurance providers fail to capture the sector's nuance in both structure and equipment value. These mistakes jeopardize property owners and can create shocks within the agricultural industry. e2Value helps with this issue through its farm and ranch estimator tool, built for and with farmers and insurance experts focused on this sector.

e2Value's farm and ranch estimator gives owners a single source for storing, organizing, and accessing data that is pivotal for improving the insurance chain's reaction in the event of a loss. Data is the fabric required for owners to weave an efficient and accurate picture of their properties that can influence their insurance premiums and highlight vulnerabilities.

"e2Value's farm and ranch estimator helps our clients overcome the fact that there is relatively little publicly available data about farm and ranch structures," CEO Todd Rissel says. "Our platform gives them a chance to collect and organize their data for years to come, helping protect their assets while benefiting the insurance chain."

Since e2Value developed its farm and ranch estimator alongside industry experts, the platform comprehensively covers most structures and related equipment. The estimator can complete quick, yet accurate valuations if preferred, or a user can get very granular with usage, equipment, and more to customize reporting results. From structures like silos, grain bins, dairy barns, sheds, and warehouses to barndominiums.

Farm and ranch structures can benefit the most from advanced valuation tools. Farm structures are on the frontline to climate risks and the impact on asset protection. A recent report highlighted farmers' inability to access or pay for insurance because of these issues, leaving them underinsured and misaligned on what their assets are worth. In this climate, e2Value hopes to allow farm and ranch owners to protect their structures while they stay informed about emerging concerns, trends, and rising costs.