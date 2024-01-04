Teaching children about nutrition is crucial in order for them to become adults who are conscious about what they consume. This has become increasingly important, as American youth are inundated with cheap and unhealthy food choices in supermarkets or fast food restaurants. Education influences smart decision-making and can reduce obesity rates, prevent associated health conditions, and allow children to have enjoyable lives.

Virginia-based company Edible Education has taught 900,000 children since its founding in 2011. The organization's small team is grateful that their kid-friendly cooking classes, summer camps, and Kitchen a la Cart programs have enabled so many children to learn culinary skills and how to eat healthy.

Founder Ann Butler strongly believes that Edible Education is playing a key role in empowering children to be healthy eaters, but she has taken a different approach than others. Instead of teaching children about nutrition through a textbook, she lets kids learn through cooking. Children in Edible Education cooking classes are treated like chef apprentices. They're taught how to use tools correctly, about flavor profiles, which food is in season, and how to build a delicious meal. On top of that, they're able to prepare the food as a group, using safety knives and whatever other equipment they need to finish the task.

After the children have made a recipe, the chef instructors often ask them how they would improve it if someone didn't enjoy it. These questions are unexpected for children, as they're not often asked about what they think. This strategy builds interactive learning environments where children are more likely to engage and learn from the process.

In addition to providing cooking classes, summer camps, and other event services, Edible Education sells the Kitchen a la cart™. The mobile kitchen comes with an exciting curriculum that teachers, administrators, or parents can use. Children using the Kitchen a la cart™ learn reading, math, and teamwork skills, while engaging in fun food preparation activities.

Ann and her team have become very passionate about teaching children food preparation and nutrition. She believes that teaching the youth is her calling. It not only provides her with happiness, but it makes a difference in the lives of thousands of children.

"Deciding to found Edible Education was hard to do," says Ann. "I was scared about failing and whether children would enjoy the activities I was providing, but since I started this journey, it has been nothing short of rewarding. Our students go outside their comfort zones, try new flavors, and complete big tasks on their own. I can see how it improves their confidence and it's wonderful to see a young mind remember key culinary skills and nutrition information. I'm very proud of the children we teach and I feel very blessed to have a role in something that will improve our society as a whole."

Edible Education is looking to partner with schools and community centers across the country, as through these relationships, they will be able to reach wider audiences and raise awareness about children's nutrition. Edible Education hopes to create compulsory culinary education programs for young children across America.