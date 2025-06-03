Twelve years ago, Stacie Graves stood at a pivotal crossroads. Fresh off a string of design roles, from hospitality and commercial architecture to high-end residential interiors, she found herself juggling motherhood, a demanding career, and an unshakable desire to do something more meaningful. When her second son was born, the realization hit her: she was missing too much. Her kids were asleep when she left and asleep when she got home. It was time to take a leap.

That leap became EDIT Design House. Today, EDIT Design House is no longer a one-woman show. Graves has grown the business into a full-scale design studio with a small but mighty team that includes two additional designers, a procurement specialist, a social media manager, an assistant, and an install coordinator. And at its core, the company remains rooted in the mission that started it all: to help people live better lives through thoughtful, intentional design.

But that mission has evolved. "At first, it was just about helping people," says Graves. "Now, it's about helping them edit their story, like a book editor would, but through design. That's why we're called EDIT Design House. We help people tell their own story, just better."

What started as a desire to simply 'do good design' has transformed into something much deeper. "We realized that the space you live in can be proof of who you are and who you're becoming," Graves explains. "If you wake up every day in a space that reflects your highest self, it's easier to live up to that standard. That becomes your social proof."

This elevated philosophy, design as personal evolution, is what sets EDIT Design House apart in a crowded market. The team doesn't just create beautiful rooms; they curate experiences and identities.

Every project begins with an in-depth consultation, followed by a detailed proposal, tailored layouts, custom millwork, finish selections, and hands-on coordination with contractors and artisans. The final reveal is emotional: clients often cry, jump up and down, and embrace the transformation. "It's not just about how the space looks," Graves says. "It's about how it makes you feel."

To stay ahead of design trends, EDIT relies on two primary sources: young blood and market research. With a younger design team, the firm naturally keeps pace with evolving aesthetics. "Our younger designers are really tapped into what's next," Graves says. "They love to shift, adapt, and take risks."

The team also travels to industry markets twice a year to get a firsthand look at what's on the horizon. "You see trends forming in real-time," says Graves. "By the time they hit mainstream, we've already been working with them for months."

One area where EDIT Design House has carved out a unique niche is in real estate consulting. Graves and her team work closely with developers and real estate professionals to educate them on the subtle differences between a standard home and a luxury property.

"We do seminars to help agents understand what really makes a home 'high-end,'" says Graves. "It's not just square footage. It's trim, millwork, appliance packages, and layout." They also help realtors and their clients evaluate the cost of updating older high-end homes to current luxury standards. "We're always happy to consult on what it will take to bring a home up to speed," she adds. "That insight can make or break a deal."

In a move that embodies its storytelling mission, EDIT Design House creates a custom editorial for each client, essentially a visual narrative of their project. These serve as not just keepsakes for clients but valuable marketing tools for vendors, painters, and builders who collaborated on the project. Graves explains, "It's not just a 'before and after.' It's a story of transformation." This holistic approach to storytelling and collaboration has helped EDIT earn a loyal base of repeat clients, including a long-standing partnership with an assisted living group that has led to over a dozen projects and counting.

Looking ahead, EDIT Design House is turning up the heat (literally). The team is launching a podcast called 73 Degrees, named after the universally loved room temperature. "It's that feeling of being just right," Graves explains. "That's what we want homes to feel like." It's also expanding into larger-scale custom luxury homes and retail design while maintaining accessibility through select projects that allow it to serve a broader clientele.

With a growing YouTube presence and a refined mission, EDIT Design House is entering its teenage years stronger than ever. It's no longer just about creating spaces. It's about editing lives, empowering identities, and telling better stories: one room at a time.