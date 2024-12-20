Poland announced its intentions to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters the country in order to attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

This follows the issuance of warrants of arrest for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by the International Criminal Court last month.

"We are obliged to respect the provisions of the International Criminal Court," Poland's deputy foreign minister, Władysław Bartoszewski, who is the main organizer of the event, stated on Friday, reported Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

They also reported that Netanyahu has still not applied to attend the ceremony, most likely fearing arrest. Israeli sources stated that whether or not Israeli President Herzog attends the event is still undetermined, reported The Sun.

Polish officials have communicated that they intend to implement the ICC's rulings in hopes that other rulings will be adhered to as well.

"We hope that Vladimir Putin will finally stand before the ICC. That is why we must comply with the Tribunal's rulings," an unidentified official told Rzeczpospolita.

In March of 2023, the ICC issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia never signed the Rome statute giving the court the authority to try entities for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

