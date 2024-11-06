An election-denying reporter who claimed that the Democrats were going to "steal the election" again this year is now struggling to comprehend how Donald Trump won this time around.

Emerald Robinson, a former news correspondent and prominent X personality, previously claimed on various occasions that Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, and that Democrats were going to steal the 2024 presidential election.

But now that Trump walked away with the win over Kamala Harris, Robinson claimed that his win did not make sense.

Something happened today that will need to be explained.



Democrats signaled they would steal the election.

Democrats were busy stealing it in swing states.

The voting machines are designed to do it.



So what happened? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 6, 2024

"Something happened today that will need to be explained," Robinson said on X. "Democrats signaled they would steal the election. Democrats were busy stealing it in swing states. The voting machines are designed to do it. So what happened?"

Throughout Election Day, Robinson posted to X that the election was being stolen by states and cities across the country, including New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Democrats are stealing it in New Hampshire right now. https://t.co/NrtLHQ9Toq — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 5, 2024

Robinson claimed that she knew "America's election system" is "rigged" in another tweet, saying that she knew this because she has studied it "for four years."

The former news correspondent pledged to find out "what happened" to her followers on X, adding, "I can tell you: no cybersecurity expert believes that the election was 'too big to rig.' And no sane person would say we have fair elections."

I don't know (yet) what happened today.



I can tell you: no cybersecurity expert believes that the election was "too big to rig."



And no sane person would say we have fair elections.



Dems cheated in 2020 & 2022. They started to do it again today, and then ... ? https://t.co/OfqLmlgKH8 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 6, 2024

While Trump supporters commented under Robinson's post that there were "good guys" who prevented Harris from winning and that "God intervened," others were quick to poke fun at how she was confused by the situation. "Election deniers in a real cognitive pickle by an election that went their way," one user tweeted.

Originally published by Latin Times.