Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has joined a growing chorus of mainly Democratic lawmakers boycotting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned address to Congress on July 24, citing his role in what she called a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza and his opposition to US policy supporting a two-state solution. According to The Hill, Warren emphasized that Netanyahu's actions have exacerbated the conflict and hindered efforts for peaceful negotiations between Israel and Palestinians.

Warren's decision not to attend Netanyahu's speech underscores a broader movement within the Democratic Party to protest his visit, as reported by The New Arab. This movement has gained momentum recently, with several lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, announcing their intentions to skip the event. Pelosi criticized Speaker Mike Johnson's invitation to Netanyahu, describing it as "wrong" and potentially inflaming tensions amidst ongoing violence in Gaza.

The upcoming address will mark Netanyahu's fourth appearance before a joint session of Congress, with previous speeches occurring in 1996, 2011, and 2015. His visit comes amid heightened international scrutiny and domestic protests against his government's handling of the Gaza conflict, which has resulted in substantial casualties and widespread displacement, as reported by The New Arab.

Democratic lawmakers planning to boycott Netanyahu's speech are exploring alternative events to highlight their concerns. One proposal, mentioned by Axios, includes organizing a vigil to draw attention to Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7, an issue some Democrats argue Netanyahu has exploited to prolong the conflict. Concurrently, public demonstrations are expected to accompany Netanyahu's visit, reflecting deep divisions over US-Israel relations within Congress and the broader public.

In response to criticisms and calls for a tougher stance on Israel, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has urged President Joe Biden to reconsider military sales to Israel, stressing the need for humanitarian relief, ceasefire, and progress toward negotiations. This stance reflects ongoing debate within the Democratic Party regarding the US's role in the Middle East and its policy towards Israel, amidst a backdrop of international calls for de-escalation and humanitarian aid in Gaza.