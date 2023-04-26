Elon Musk accidentally revealed that 24,700 subscribers, who pay a recurring fee of $4 per month to access his exclusive content, are help in generating over $120,000 in monthly income from subscriptions. He also disclosed he maintained a second Twitter account.

The incriminating evidence emerged in the form of a seemingly innocuous screenshot, inadvertently posted by Musk. On Monday, the SpaceX CEO shared a screenshot of the navigation menu on his official Twitter account to demonstrate how content creators could utilize the platform's subscription feature. It allows creators to provide exclusive bonus content to their subscribers, who pay a monthly fee.

However, several social media investigators observed that Musk had amassed a staggering 24,700 subscribers paying $4 each since the day subscriptions were activated on April 15. If Musk does indeed retain these funds, he stands to make around $1.2 million per annum.

Before Musk acquired Twitter, the platform presented the Subscriptions feature as Super Follows. However, shortly after taking over the social media platform, Musk expressed dissatisfaction with the brand feature and renamed it to "Subscriptions." The feature has been available since then, although it appears that Twitter is currently shifting its attention toward promoting Subscriptions.

Under the old Twitter regime, the Super Follows feature failed to attract significant interest. Nonetheless, Musk appears determined to steer Twitter towards a subscription-based model and move away from being an advertiser-supported platform.

Additionally, the tech entrepreneur proposed that individuals can generate a substantial income each month via the microblogging platform, provided they consistently post high-quality content for their followers. "Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings," he wrote on Twitter.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform.



Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

Observant Twitter users quickly identified that Elon Musk was presented with an additional account login option located in the upper-right corner. Within a few minutes, individuals purportedly discovered the account labeled "Elon Test," which appears to have been established after Musk's ascension last year.

The account shares certain affinities with Musk, such as promoting greater engagement on Twitter and his admiration for Tesla.

Wow! — Elon Test (@ErmnMusk) November 13, 2022

Musk seemingly verified ownership of an assumed account by responding, "You'd never guess it's me," to a Dogecoin-influenced profile that suggested he maintained an alternative account.

You’d never guess it’s me! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

He has not disclosed the account's purpose and its objective remains unclear, unless elaborated upon, as it predominantly serves to provide occasional peculiar responses.