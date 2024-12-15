X Premium Users Enraged After Musk Makes XAI Chatbot Grok Free: 'What the Hell Are We Paying For?'
"Makes me feel [like] I'm wasting my money," one user commented
Elon Musk announced that XAI's chatbot Grok will now be free to all users, enraging X Premium users who began asking if their subscription was even worth it now.
As of Saturday afternoon, Grok became free for all users. The AI chatbot's features, such as search results and citations, drawing and analysis, had previously only been available for Premium users.
This led to dozens of angry comments from Premium users who claimed this announcement now made their subscription worthless.
"Oh great, so what am i spending 23 bucks per month for?" one user commented. "Tell me again why I'm paying for premium plus?" another wrote under the announcement.
"Makes me feel I'm wasting my money even more with all the damn spam bots on this platform. Looks like I can save a few bucks when the yearly sub runs out," another user commented.
While Grok is now free to all users there are still some limitations in place for free users. Free users are limited to the number of messages and images they can analyze daily, and are only able to use Grok's basic features. Meanwhile, Premium and Premium+ users have full access to Grok's capabilities.
However, this did not stop several users from feeling like they were being used.
"Offering a Black Friday deal for people to buy premium and then making Grok free afterward is criminal," one user commented. "I got premium for Grok 2 weeks ago .. I guess I should have waited," another user wrote.
