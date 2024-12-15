Elon Musk announced that XAI's chatbot Grok will now be free to all users, enraging X Premium users who began asking if their subscription was even worth it now.

As of Saturday afternoon, Grok became free for all users. The AI chatbot's features, such as search results and citations, drawing and analysis, had previously only been available for Premium users.

Grok is now free for everyone



Our AI assistant is faster, sharper, and includes all new-image generation. Available for free on 𝕏 today.



Try Grok now: https://t.co/Tj0afLp5u7



Here’s what we’ve been up to: — xAI (@xai) December 14, 2024

This led to dozens of angry comments from Premium users who claimed this announcement now made their subscription worthless.

"Oh great, so what am i spending 23 bucks per month for?" one user commented. "Tell me again why I'm paying for premium plus?" another wrote under the announcement.

oh great, so what am i spending 23 bucks per month for? — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) December 14, 2024

Tell me again why I’m paying for premium plus? — Bjørg Hræfn (@BjorgHrafn) December 14, 2024

"Makes me feel I'm wasting my money even more with all the damn spam bots on this platform. Looks like I can save a few bucks when the yearly sub runs out," another user commented.

So Grok is now free. Makes me feel I'm wasting my money even more with all the damn spam bots on this platform. Looks like I can save a few bucks when the yearly sub runs out. — Dude Duderson (@10001110101C) December 15, 2024

That's why it doesn't work anymore! — RandIEGoat 🐐 (@1972RanPar) December 15, 2024

While Grok is now free to all users there are still some limitations in place for free users. Free users are limited to the number of messages and images they can analyze daily, and are only able to use Grok's basic features. Meanwhile, Premium and Premium+ users have full access to Grok's capabilities.

However, this did not stop several users from feeling like they were being used.

"Offering a Black Friday deal for people to buy premium and then making Grok free afterward is criminal," one user commented. "I got premium for Grok 2 weeks ago .. I guess I should have waited," another user wrote.

That's crazy, 90% of premium users subscribed because of Grok. Offering a Black Friday deal for people to buy premium and then making Grok free afterward is criminal. 😭 — CFC_momo (@momiyss) December 14, 2024

I got premium for Grok 2 weeks ago .. I guess I should have waited… 🤨 — Florin (@FButnariuc) December 14, 2024

Oh, I only got a blue check to use Grok. 😂



Guess I can cancel at the end of the month. 💪🏼🔥 — Al (@AlGMacD) December 14, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times.