Elon Musk has accused organizations allegedly funded by billionaire George Soros of orchestrating anti-Tesla protests, claiming a coordinated effort to damage the company's reputation and stock value.

Tesla has seen its public perception shift dramatically following Musk's vocal support for Donald Trump and far-right politics. Once a symbol of sustainability for liberal consumers, Tesla is now facing boycotts, vandalism and mass sell-offs.

The company's stock has plummeted 38% since Trump's inauguration, exacerbating financial losses and investor uncertainty, the Economic Times reported. Meanwhile, ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising platform Musk linked to the protests, is under investigation for allegedly accepting illegal foreign donations.

On Saturday, Musk posted on X alleging that groups like Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America are being funded by Soros and other liberal donors to stage protests against Tesla.

An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America.



"An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla 'protests': Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America," Musk wrote. "ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix"

He cited growing acts of vandalism, including arson attacks on Tesla dealerships and the defacement of Cybertrucks.

Meanwhile, critics argue that Tesla's decline is a result of Musk's erratic behavior, controversial political ties and the company's own failures, including Cybertruck malfunctions and production delays.

Originally published on Latin Times