Elon Musk claimed that crime has effectively been legalized in the state of California during an interview on X Spaces, the platform's audio livestream feature, on Thursday.

In conversation with Alice Weidel, co-chair of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the party's candidate for chancellor in the upcoming election, Musk alleged that a lack of enforcement and lenient laws have created an environment where criminals operate with impunity.

"Frankly, I'm wondering what's taking criminals so long to come here," Musk said. "America's a target-rich environment. It's so easy to steal things in these wealthy neighborhoods. The only thing that's going to slow down how much you can steal is if your back hurts from carrying out all the goods."

Musk went on to criticize California's previous laws under Proposition 47, which reduced charges for theft under $950 from felony to misdemeanor. Musk described the law differently.

"It was actually literally legal to steal anything under 1,000," Musk claimed. "People could walk into a store and take out anything they want."

In reality, the misdemeanor theft charge carried a jail sentence of up to six months. Prop 47 obtained a reputation of leniency in part because those repeatedly convicted of misdemeanor theft charges could not be charged with a felony. Additionally, misdemeanor convictions are not often sentenced to jail time in California due to overcrowding, Jeff Reisig, a former president of the California District Attorneys Association told the New York Times.

In November, California passed Proposition 36, reversing some aspects of Prop 47 by allowing repeat offenders to face felony charges. Musk acknowledged the legislation, calling it a "referendum to make stealing illegal again."

"Even though it's technically illegal again, the far left refuses to enforce it," Musk claimed, blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom for an alleged failure to comply with the updated legislation.

Contrary to Musk's assertions, law enforcement agencies have reportedly increased arrest efforts in shoplifting stings since the law went into effect on Dec. 18, The Guardian reported. Fresno's district attorney joined officials across the state, warning criminals, "We're coming for you."

Critics of Proposition 36, which included Newsom, argued the legislation will increase the burden on jails and prisons without providing additional funding for facilities or rehabilitation programs.

The conversation with Weidel comes amidst criticism of Musk's support for the far-right group, which has been accused of neo-Nazi associations, Vox reported. Musk recently penned an op-ed championing AfD, and tweeted "Only the AfD can save Germany."

Since President-elect Donald Trump appointed Musk co-chair of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has embraced opportunities to exercise his burgeoning political influence on his social media platform and beyond.

Originally published by Latin Times.