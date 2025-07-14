California Gov. Gavin Newsom taunted Vice President JD Vance over his recent family vacation to Disneyland, with his jabs referencing the Trump administration's tough crackdown on immigration.

As clips of Vance and his family enjoying a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth" spread across social media over the weekend, Newsom declined to give Vance a break, using his trip as an opportunity to call him out.

"He won't take the time to debate and defend gutting our Medicaid system, taking away kids' school meals, militarizing America's streets or adding trillions to the debt," Newsom wrote on X. "Instead, he's off to Disneyland. Probably to detain Mickey Mouse at this rate."

"Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't," he added in another post.

The California governor is no stranger to battles with the Trump administration. Back in June, Newsom and President Donald Trump frequently exchanged jabs on social media after Trump deployed of thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles in response to anti-ICE protests.

Another surge of protests came in California again following a recent raid targeting hundreds of migrant farmworkers, leading hundreds of protesters to clash with law enforcement, with more than 300 people being arrested, CBS News reported.

Newsom's press office also took a jab at Vance, noting the diversity of the city the vice president was vacationing in.

"35% of Anaheim's residents are immigrants. Disneyland doesn't run without them. Enjoy their labor, @JDVance," his office wrote.

"JD Vance on Tom Sawyer Island looking for the next Alligator Alcatraz," Newsom's office taunted in another post, referencing the Trump administration's newly opened migrant detention center in Florida. "Too many happy families for him in one place."

Despite the onslaught on posts, Vance made no attempt to clap back at Newsom, simply tweeting on Sunday, "Had a great time, thanks."

Originally published on Latin Times