Former President Barack Obama urged Democrats to abandon their "fetal positions" and "get in there and do something" to fight back against the Trump administration.

Speaking at a private fundraiser in New Jersey on Friday, Obama addressed frustration following President Donald Trump's re-election, calling on Democrats to "toughen up."

"I think it's going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions," Obama said at the fundraiser, as reported by CNN. "Don't tell me you're a Democrat, but you're kind of disappointed right now, so you're not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something."

The former president called on Democrats to embrace "pragmatic, commonsense" candidates like New Jersey's Mikie Sherrill and Virginia's Abigail Spanberger and to focus less on ideological divisions.

"I don't care how much you love working people. They can't afford a house because all the rules in your state make it prohibitive to build," Obama said. "I don't want to know your ideology, because you can't build anything. It does not matter."

Obama's remarks, delivered at an event hosted by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy Murphy, come as Democrats wrestle with how to respond to Trump's return to power. The fundraiser brought in $2.5 million for the Democratic National Committee, with part of the funds directed toward upcoming governor's races in New Jersey and Virginia.

Obama, who has issued occasional warnings about rising authoritarianism under Trump, reiterated the need to defend democratic values and fundamental rights. "What's being asked of us is make some effort to stand up for the things that you think are right," he said. "And be willing to be a little bit uncomfortable in defense of your values."

"If we all do that... then I think we will rebuild momentum and we will position ourselves to get this country moving in the direction it should," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times