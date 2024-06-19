Elon Musk revisited his contentious remarks towards advertisers on Wednesday, clarifying his stance during a conversation with WPP CEO Mark Read at the Cannes Lions advertising festival. Last November, Musk had lashed out, telling advertisers to "go f— yourself" after several paused their spending on his platform X, citing concerns over ad placement next to controversial content.

"It wasn't to advertisers as a whole," Musk explained at Cannes. "It was with respect to freedom of speech. I think it is important to have a global free speech platform, where people from a wide range of opinions can voice their views," he elaborated, as reported by The Hill.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur contended that some advertisers had been "insisting on censorship," prompting his fiery response last year. Companies such as Disney, Apple, and others had halted ad spending on X due to ads appearing next to objectionable content, according to The PRWeek.

Musk defended his preference for free expression over financial considerations, saying, "If we have to make a choice between censorship and money or free speech and losing money, we're going to choose the second." He acknowledged advertisers' rights to choose where their ads appear but criticized demands for total control over content.

"In order for X to be the public square for the world, it really better be a free speech platform," Musk asserted. "Now, that doesn't mean people can say illegal things. It's free speech within the bounds of the law," he clarified, as documented by The PRWeek.

During the lively discussion at Cannes, which drew significant attention, Musk also touched on the role of advertising in engaging consumers. He emphasized the importance of ads aligning with consumer interests and artistic quality, noting, "If you're seeing an ad for a product or service that you want, it's content."

Mark Read, walking a fine line, introduced Musk by stating they didn't agree on everything. He probed Musk on potential compromises between free speech and brand safety. Musk reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles, asserting, "Free speech is the bedrock of democracy."

Reflecting on his own postings on X, Musk admitted, "I do shoot myself in the foot. If you're a normal human being that's able to speak freely, there'll be times that are foolish, of course."