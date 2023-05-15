KEY POINTS Elon Musk announced last week that Twitter would have a new CEO

After revealing the incoming CEO's identity, Musk shared his new role in the social media platform

Musk said the new CEO will primarily focus on the platform's "business operations" and will transform Twitter into "X, the everything app"

Linda Yaccarino has confirmed building Twitter 2.0 after being announced by tech billionaire Elon Musk as the new CEO of the micro-blogging platform.

And while the former NBCUniversal head of advertising remains mum on her stand on cryptocurrency, her profile reveals otherwise.

Yaccarino, who is anticipated to join the social media giant in approximately six weeks, is expected to primarily focus on the platform's "business operations" and transform Twitter into "X, the everything app," Musk said in an announcement, adding that his role would "transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

In her very first address since the confirmation of her appointment as incoming Twitter CEO, Yaccarino said her vision is aligned with the tech billionaire's, which is centered on creating a brighter future for the platform. She also encouraged users to continuously give feedback, assuring them that Twitter 2.0 is on the horizon.

"I'm not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I'm just as committed to the future of this platform," Yaccarino wrote in a tweet.

"Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I'm here for all of it," she noted. "Let's keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!"

I see I have some new followers👀...👋 I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform.



Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it.



Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

The appointment of a new Twitter CEO has so far sparked substantial excitement within the tech community. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency industry is still awaiting her stance on crypto considering that Musk is a crypto evangelist and has previously mentioned the integration of various forms of payment into the platform, including cryptocurrency.

In fact, the official Twitter account of the shibarmy.co already raised the question many crypto enthusiasts have been meaning to ask the incoming CEO, that is if she has a "plan on working with Elon to implement a payment solution for Twitter 2.0 that includes crypto."

Congratulations! 🥳

I do have one question/suggestion. Do you plan on working with Elon to implement a payment solution for Twitter 2.0 that includes Crypto? — Shib Dream * Shiba Inu News * Shib Army Social 💎 (@theshibdream) May 14, 2023

Yaccarino did not answer the question. And while very little is known about her views on cryptocurrency, a little digging into her Twitter profile can provide some clues that seem to be good news for crypto enthusiasts.

It appears that the former NBCUniversal head of advertising is not a greenhorn when it comes to crypto, especially to meme-inspired tokens that have caught Musk's attention, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. She follows multiple Dogecoin- and Shiba Inu-related accounts on Twitter, including the main accounts of both altcoins.

Yaccarino also follows Dogecoin community core contributors, including Billy Markus, the co-creator of the meme coin; DogeDesigner, the creator of the self-custodial DOGE wallet; and Sir Doge, a popular Dogecoin influencer and evangelist.

While it is true that Yaccarino has not yet publicly shared anything about the role meme coins and other crypto assets on the social media platform would play under her leadership, her Twitter account, which can be described as Dogecoin-heavy, hints that like Musk, she may also be fond of digital assets.