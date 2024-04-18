If you are asked to name one of the most popular artists of the 90s, then the name "Eminem" will definitely end up on your list. The rap icon has enhanced the reach of rap songs, cementing his name in the four corners of the earth.

With almost every single taking the charts by storm, Marshall Bruce Mathers III certainly accumulated a staggering amount of wealth over time, allowing him to be one of those rappers with the highest net worth.

Net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimated the rapper's net worth at around $250 million. This amount is a result of his tours and of course, his albums.

At the time that Eminem was actively making tours all over the world, the rapper was raking in millions of dollars annually. Reports have it that the rapper makes about $20 million in just one year. During times that the tour was for the purpose of supporting his albums, the figure can actually grow up to $50 million.

Shady Records

What makes Eminem's income stream highly lucrative was that, aside from earning directly for his own music, Eminem also established his own recording company. Obviously, there were also artists under his label, and thus, he likewise got to earn from them as well. Accordingly, between the years 2004 and 2019, Eminem reportedly earned approximately $280 million pre-tax. Some of the successful artists under Shady Records include Obie Trice, D12, and 50 Cent.

Certified successful albums

Eminem initially released "Infinite," his first album, but that did not make the cut. Thereafter, he released The Slim Shady EP, and that was perhaps the best move of his career. The album caught the attention of Dr. Dre, which led the rapper to be signed to the label of the latter, Aftermath Entertainment. After that, he released The Slim Shady LP, and this was a certified hit all over the world, selling millions of copies.

With such a good "winning" streak in terms of his albums, he further went on and released The Marshall Mathers LP in 2022, which achieved multi-platinum status. Thereafter, he released The Eminem Show, which likewise achieved the same recognition.

Eminem released other albums. Although some may not be as popular, but definitely, they contributed to the net worth of the entertainer. Some of these albums include Encore, Relapse, Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By.

Aside from earning a whopping sums from his music, Eminem also had some entrepreneurial spirit. He was chosen to endorse popular brands like Nike and G-Shock.

Investing in real estate

Not immune to experiencing frequently moving from one house to another, the rapper made sure that he would be able to invest his hard-earned money into real estate. Eminem has a mansion in Michigan, along with other properties in the state. He also gave back to the community by establishing a foundation called The Marshall Mathers Foundations, which gave support to disadvantaged youth in the Detroit area.

Personal life

Eminem was born in 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri. His childhood was not something akin to a fairytale, but was one filled with challenges. Despite a rough childhood, he fought hard to be where he is now. He has three kids, Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott.