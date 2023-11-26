Political activist Tony Zorc continues his mission to address the persisting issues plaguing the United States political system by establishing Congressman Curly, an organization aiming to bridge the political divide in the country in a unique way. This venture aligns with Zorc's vision to redefine the country's political sphere after dropping out of the 2024 U.S. Elections as an independent candidate.

Zorc's journey has been full of twists and turns before he found renewed purpose. After college, he became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and paved his way in the corporate sphere by serving as a controller and vice president of finance before becoming a self-employed enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution architect. The expert's exposure to providing ERP and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions led him to discover an open platform toolset that can be molded to clients' business processes for operations and the back office. Enamored by this idea, Zorc established Accounting Seed, a full accrual accounting and ERP application on Salesforce. The fast-growing company attained much success with over 1,000 customers and 15,000 users without outside capital. His company has been a member of the Inc. 5000 for several years. Zorc later sold Accounting Seed to a private equity firm to turn the pages and begin a new chapter of his life.

After a successful career as a finance expert and bootstrapped technology entrepreneur, Zorc began his journey as an independent political activist, as he felt an urgent need to help Americans release themselves from the toxic vortex of passiveness by combating political corruption and division. After he sold his company, he ran for president in 2022 with an attempt to kickstart a movement he calls "Upgrade My Country."

"I knew my chances of winning were small. After all, I'm not a celebrity or a billionaire. The political media wasn't interested in interviewing me unless I supported their prearranged narratives, and citizens and donors wouldn't spare my platform even a lick of interest knowing I couldn't win. So I realized that this wasn't the best way for me to fulfill my goal of amending the U.S. Constitution for term limits, campaign finance reform, political party regulation and rating the political media," the former presidential candidate stated.

The visionary leader, aware of the rising number of politically disengaged individuals in the country, found a way to turn his vision of making a difference into reality by utilizing music, comedy and film to spread awareness and gain interest in starting a movement to amend the Constitution. Zorc remarked, "There's a saying that change has to come outside of Washington, D.C., and it's true. Nothing will change unless someone approaches the problems our country is facing in a unique, innovative way. If my experience running as a presidential candidate has taught me anything, it's that our nation's problems are as much cultural as they are policy driven." Zorc delved into singing, songwriting and screenwriting, bringing an unconventional approach to initiating political change. This was the beginning of Congressman Curly.

Zorc's exceptional way of thinking is perfectly encapsulated in his book "Iconoclasm: A Survival Guide in the Post-Pandemic Economy," which urges people to build an inquisitive spirit and form opinions through critical thinking to achieve success personally and professionally through iconoclasm. Iconoclasm refers to the act of challenging the paradigms of widely accepted beliefs or institutions and crafting a different way outside of those. As an iconoclast himself, Zorc believes in the significance of blending creative thinking, engineering and discipline to challenge established ways of thinking and procedures that no longer serve their purpose.