Evolving since 2001, the Entrex carbon market was founded by visionary Stephen H. Watkins. With a resolute mission to revolutionize access to capital for entrepreneurial endeavors, Watkins forged a path that transcended traditional financial landscapes, culminating in over two decades of unparalleled expertise.

Entrex was originally established as a regulatory-compliant marketplace for entrepreneurs seeking capital infusion and investors craving transparency and control. The company's journey towards innovation took a quantum leap in 2019 with the inception of the Entrex Carbon Market.

Recognizing the imperative to legitimize the carbon space, Entrex ventured into uncharted territory, aiming to create a capital market system catering to small and mid-sized enterprises. Leveraging technologies from IBM, Entrex has combated fraud rampant in the voluntary carbon market, pioneering a platform that has institutionalized and securitized carbon offsets – a groundbreaking feat unmatched globally.

Entrex's foray into the carbon market exemplifies its commitment to disruptive innovation and ease of corporate trading practices. Entrex offers an original regulatory-compliant marketplace for creating, trading, and retiring securitized carbon offsets and futures.

By meticulously authenticating carbon offsets, Entrex ensures adherence to UN-set methodologies, working in tandem with legal luminaries to validate ownership rights. Moreover, strategic collaborations with esteemed institutions and comprehensive validation processes involving renowned consulting and accounting firms reinforce Entrex's credibility, fostering trust and ease in carbon offset trading.

The Entrex success story transcends conventional boundaries, encompassing diverse sectors from logistics management to real estate. By institutionalizing transactions and delivering consistent quality across its offerings, it has cemented its position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Entrex's ascent to prominence is underscored by its unwavering focus on creating regulatory-compliant niche capital market systems. With a historical network comprising over 3,900 originating brokers and 1,900 institutional investors, Entrex's platform facilitates seamless collaboration, slashing launch times from months to days. Powered by IBM solutions, Entrex is poised to redefine the landscape of global carbon offset securities trading.

As the Entrex Carbon Market continues to shape the future of capital markets and carbon trading, its commitment to innovation, transparency, regulatory compliance, and institutionalized trading practices remains unwavering. With the spirit of entrepreneurship at its core, Entrex stands as a testament to the power of visionary leadership and enduring dedication to creating a more equitable and sustainable future.

As the serial entrepreneur encapsulates the company's ethos, Stephen H. Watkins, says, "Our journey at Entrex has always been about empowering entrepreneurs and fostering transparency in the capital markets. With the Entrex Carbon Market, we are not just revolutionizing trading practices; we are pioneering a movement towards a more institutionalized carbon market. Through innovative regulatory compliant trading practices, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the world – one carbon offset at a time."