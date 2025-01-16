In a notable break from President-elect Donald Trump, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nominee Lee Zeldin acknowledged the reality of climate change during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Pressed by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on whether he agreed with Trump's past claims that climate change is a hoax, Zeldin dissented. "I believe that climate change is real, as I told you," he answered.

SANDERS: Do you agree with President-elect Trump that climate change is a hoax?



LEE ZELDIN: I believe that climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/0tghZyX1j0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2025

Zeldin went on to challenge Sanders's assertion that Trump denies climate change, claiming Trump's criticism has been directed toward climate change-based policy. "I think that he's concerned about the economic costs of some policies where there's a debate and difference of opinion between parties," Zeldin explained.

"I would respectfully disagree with you," Sanders pushed back. "I think he has called it a hoax time and time again."

Zeldin's acknowledgment of climate change marks a significant shift from Trump-era rhetoric, leaving the door open to a more moderate approach to environmental policy than many anticipated, should he be confirmed.

Originally published by Latin Times.