Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced crypto executive who was found guilty on seven counts of criminal fraud, experienced the harsh prison environment and was placed on suicide watch, according to a former mobster turned federal informant who was placed in prison with ex-gang members, informants, and high-profile detainees, including the former CEO of FTX.

During an interview with crypto blogger Tiffany Fong, mob enforcer-turned-informant Gene Borrello talked about Bankman-Fried and his condition inside the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his sentencing next year.

"I got a chance to interview Gene Borrello, a former mob enforcer who was in jail with Sam Bankman-Fried. Gene tells me SBF was on suicide watch, was extorted & did not eat or shower for several days. We also discuss how Sam spends his time in jail, bullying, sentencing & more," Fong said in a post on X.

Officials placed Bankman-Fried in a prison section separate from gang members to protect him from potential extortion or harassment. But despite this, an extortion attempt on the crypto mogul allegedly took place, which, thanks to Borello, did not push through.

During the interview, Borello narrated how he stopped the extortionists from forcing Bankman-Fried to share a bunk with them, resulting in his placement in a solitary wing.

The former detainee also shared that Bankman-Fried was nearly moved to the solitary unit as well because of the request of his parents, who were looking after their son's safety.

"He has the body of an 80-year-old man. He has, like, no shape to him, you know what I mean? [...] When he talks to you, he puts his head down, he's very timid, he talks very nervous," Borello said. He also shared that in one of his conversations with Bankman-Fried, he told the crypto mogul: "You've never been in a fistfight in your life, and now you're hanging out with Bloods? I know you don't want to be there."

Last month, reports emerged detailing Bankman-Fried's adjustment to prison life and the special treatment he received for sharing crypto tips with prison guards and other detainees.

Prison consultant Bill Baroni shared that the fallen crypto mogul was trading mackerel fish to pay for prison services.