As above, so below. Starry nights have for centuries been the time for gatherings in moonlit nature, sharing stories and waves of laughter, and stargazing—contemplating what exists beyond human comprehension. The stars portray a complex tapestry of world history, human emotions, and potentially - the future - inviting all cosmos enthusiasts, astronomers, or those who simply seek magic in the mundane daily life to indulge in the sparkling Universe that's so close yet so out of reach.

But what if cosmic exploration was just a few clicks away? What if the secrets written within the constellations and celestial bodies were accessible digitally wherever we go? What if everyone could discover what lies beyond the stars from the comfort of their homes?

Created by three strangers from different places on earth, bound by one passion—cosmic mysteries—icMercury aims to bridge the gap between human curiosity and interstellar exploration. This Personal Messenger to Space offers a kaleidoscopic panorama of features, all meticulously curated to help average users unlock the wonders of the Universe and actively participate in the future of the cosmos by sending personal satellites.

The year was 2022, the place was Tallinn, Estonia. At The GoGlobal Award ceremony hosted by The International Trade Council, three passionate stargazers shared innovative ideas, they discussed the beginning of humanity. After the pivotal meeting in the Baltic state, the three founders gathered in Türkiye and met with space companies. Struck by the beauty of ancient Mesopotamia, and embarked on a rewarding journey of spreading the miracles of the cosmos to more people.

Since that life-defining moment the founders of icMercury, participated in Corpstarter Star Show, hosted at NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After meeting with many leading space companies, the forward-thinking creators won the 2023 GoGlobal Best Telecommunication Project Award, hosted in Rhode Island, as a testament to their passion and dedication to collaboration.

Central to icMercury's vision is the belief that reaching for the stars is the first step in vanguarding a better future. Whether through weather forecasting, GPS navigation, or data analysis, the wisdom engraved in the stars holds immense power and can enhance lives beyond imagination.

icMercury, a playful platform inspired by the cheerful and dynamic Mercury planet, is supported by the cutting-edge icMercury System and powered by the innovative PocketQube satellite technology. A future where the cosmos is decentralized and accessible to all drives the team of tech experts forward, inspiring them to constantly improve and introduce new features.

Unlike most cutting-edge technologies, PocketQube is a much more affordable alternative that maintains the highest quality and enables users to seamlessly access the glistening world hiding beyond the stars. Its compact size creates no space debris, supporting icMercury's eco-friendly vision. From the momentous eureka moment that sparked its conceptualization to the technology fueling this innovative hub, icMercury relentlessly fulfills its promise of closing the light-years-wide abyss and bringing the Universe closer.

It's worth mentioning that icMercury unlocks the portal to different dimensions through an impeccable satellite tracker that captures the real-time positions of icMercury satellites and the ISS as they dance around the Earth. Through the satellites, which - with icMercury - can be sent by anyone worldwide, cosmos explorers can access immersive visualizations, 3D models, and maps and receive notifications on specific satellites or events happening among the stars.

Leveraging the cosmos to connect with nature is at the forefront of icMercury's mission. Through smart sensing capabilities, the platform will enable users to access existing satellite services, for example, environmental data, both historical and current, equipping environmental experts to make evidence-based predictions and invent solutions that drive sustainability. On account of its real-time communication features, icMercury has the potential to be a powerful tool in natural disaster alerts, weather monitoring, radiation detection, and more.

A proprietary icMercury APP will trailblaze the icMercury Universe soon. The app will provide a space for community engagement, idea-sharing, and vibrant space-related experiences. For local astronomy clubs, space product retailers, and cosmos enthusiasts, the icMercury APP will open the getaway to a community of like-minded people, where they can share cosmic discoveries, sell space-oriented products, and form meaningful connections in space and on earth, together.

In the coming months, icMercury will host a launch event that will emanate the fresh, vibrant, and human-centric mission of the platform. "Our first launch will be extremely meaningful," says Seda Hewitt. "We want to bring space and art together. Art, beauty, and world peace go hand in hand with cosmic exploration, and we marry these worlds together." At the launching event, icMercury will partner with art galleries and host a bespoke art auction, offering attendees a unique opportunity to purchase paintings, sculptures, and art pieces while experiencing outer space.

In 2025, icMercury is planning on launching its first-ever satellite. That event will be life-defining for stargazers, farmers, and environmental workers, enabling them to use the data to elevate humanity. More than a service provider, icMercury aims to create a community that can thrive with new information.

"What we want to create is a peaceful creation for sharing and utilizing the information. Instead of using it as something that can divide, we want to decentralize information and make it accessible to all," adds Seda. "The system will overgo extensive scientific tests and collect expert feedback to let academicians and space enthusiasts indulge in its far-reaching use cases."

Harri Laitinen adds, "This new technology has given us the possibility to create a secure environment for communication. We want to move people with cosmic wonders and ensure utmost safety. The Universe is not about being afraid of its boundlessness; it's about discovering the mysteries hidden within and using that information to thrive in the future."

To achieve its futuristic mission, icMercury is expanding its partnerships with investors and other space enthusiasts whose values align with the founders'. Ultimately, the system illuminates the future and invites all cosmic explorers to enter the magical icMercury Universe.

"In space, we forget about land borders, language barriers, and earthly divisions. We want to explore and create a supportive community driven by the same purpose," says Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "The goal is to enable ordinary earthlings like us to believe in themselves and to make impossible things possible. When you want to send a satellite to space, we as icMercury can help you do it!"